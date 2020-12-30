Civil War-era home demolished

Zoning changed to Planned Development District

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A Civil War-era home, built in 1866, was demolished Dec. 28, as the former Flower House Florist, 2557 Biddle Ave., was reduced to rubble.

Local historian Don Gutz said in a social media post that the building, which was immediately north of the Bacon Memorial Library, and near the historic houses which are part of museum row, was beyond repair.

At the Aug. 17 City Council meeting, the sale of 2557 Biddle, the former florist, and 2533 Biddle Ave., an older house used as a multi-unit dwelling, were sold by the city for $91,300 to Mike Kassem.

At the Oct. 26 council meeting, the council approved a zoning change for each of the lots. The former florist shop was zoned Office Service District, and the house at 2533 Biddle was zoned Multiple Family Residential. Both were rezoned to be Planned Development District sites.

Planned development districts offer more development flexibility for proposed projects within a certain area of a city. It is not known what development plans Kassem has for the property.