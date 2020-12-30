Governor appoints Taylor woman to GVSU Board of Trustees

By SUE SUCHYTA

TAYLOR – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Mikyia Aaron of Taylor to the Grand Valley State University Board of Trustees Dec. 28, for a seven-year term, succeeding John Russell, whose term expired at the end of December.

Aaron, general counsel and external business affairs director for Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1191, currently serves as a member of the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation Board of Directors and the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO Labor Council.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Psychology from Grand Valley State University, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University and a doctorate from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.