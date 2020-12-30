Items sought to fill Blessing Bags for homeless people

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS – The donation of basic sustenance items, for Dearborn Heights youth volunteers to assemble into Blessing Bags, for distribution to local homeless people through a community outreach program, are being sought.

Donations sought, by Jan. 15, include non-perishable, easy-to-eat food items, including tuna pouches, beef jerky strips, granola bars, single-serving size bags of chips and bottled water; basic hygiene items, including disposable razors, travel-size shampoo bottles and bar soap; and winter warmth items, including winter hats, socks, gloves and mittens.

Items may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hosanna-Tabor Lutheran Church, 9600 Leverne, in Redford Township.

Porch dropoffs of donations may also be left at 26826 Rouge River Drive in Dearborn Heights.

Receipts for tax purposes are available upon request.

The Dearborn Heights Youth Leadership Program, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, sponsored by the Golfview Manor Civic Association, will assemble the Blessing Bags Jan. 16, for distribution the next day.

The student volunteers will be masked, and will be spaced out in the food pantry multi-purpose room, at the Hosanna-Tabor Lutheran Church food pantry, to assemble the Blessing Bags, to help ensure safety protocols and social distancing is met.

The Youth Leadership Program draws its student volunteers from the Annapolis High School Key Club, the Dearborn Heights K-Kids, the GMCA Teen Action Council, the Riverside Middle School Builders Club and other local student organizations.

Please direct any questions to organizer Lisa Hicks-Clayton at 313-348-9848 or [email protected]