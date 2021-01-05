Female gunshot victim found at apartment complex; suspect in custody

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Local law enforcement and a State Police crime scene unit were at La Colonnade Apartments this morning after the body of a female gunshot victim was discovered.

While the coroner has not yet officially verified the victim’s identity, it is believed to be the body of Amanda Marie Hilton, 31, of Southgate, who lived in the complex, and who has been missing since New Year’s Eve.

Southgate Police Sgt. Nathan Mosczynski said that a person of interest, who had a relationship with the victim, was in custody and cooperating with authorities. He said the Wayne Country Prosecutor’s office was likely to schedule a Jan. 6 arraignment.

It was not revealed whether the victim’s body had been outside for an extended period, or if it had been moved to the location where it was recently found.

Additional details will be released following an arraignment and release of the coroner’s report.