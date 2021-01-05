Residents saddened by death of Joe Turinsky

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Joseph Turinsky, 91, a longtime resident and Historical Society member, who served on several city commissions, died Jan. 3, Mayor Thomas Karnes announced at the Jan. 4 City Council meeting.

Turinsky, who grew up in Lincoln Park, was the owner and operator of Three Jays Construction of Allen Park.

“His involvement and dedication to the Lincoln Park community and its people was immeasurable,” Lincoln Park Historical Museum Curator Jeff Day said. “We remember Joe for his stories – some tall – his passionate support of the museum and for challenging us to always make things a little bit better.”

He said Turinsky, whom he described as a “creative man of ideas,” will be missed.

“Joe worked hard to promote the city and what he saw as its many values and resources,” Day said.

Karnes said Turinsky was an interesting fellow and an ardent supporter of the historical museum, which is where he met him.

“Nov. 11, at the bell ringing, it was a cold day, and he was there in a wheelchair, and when it came time to ring the bell, he got wheeled up, with two people supporting him as he went forward and made sure that he rang the bell,” he said.

Karnes said Turinsky remembered his boyhood friend, Peter J. Buffa Jr., who was killed during the Korean War, and whose name he recently had added to the city’s war memorial plaque.

“He was a very interesting, ardent supporter for the city of Lincoln Park,” he said.

City Councilman Mike Higgins said Turinsky will be missed.

“There was nobody who loved this city more than Joe,” Higgins said. “He was always there, at the museum, he was always at city functions, and you always knew where you stood with Joe – there was no doubt in your mind,” he said. “He told you exactly how he felt.”

City Councilwoman Maureen Tobin said Turinsky attended city-sponsored concerts for years.

“I always had time for him, and he always made time for me, and he will be sorely missed,” Tobin said.

Turinsky leaves his daughters, Mary Beth (Patrick) Shearer and Anne Marie (Brian Duncan) Turinsky-Hayes, and his son, Michael (Lori) Turinsky; his best friend, Sally Rowley; and his sister, Mary (Arthur) Jesue.

He is the grandfather of Phillip (Amanda) Turinsky, Brandon Hayes, Brianna (Jack) Campo, Eric (Becky Karina Spradlin) Turinsky, Nick (Ryan Poniedzielski) Turinsky, Lucy Shearer, Jack Shearer, Molly Shearer and Maggie Shearer; and great-grandfather to Logan, Knox and Asher.

A live-streamed funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, in Allen Park. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.