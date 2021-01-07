Debbie Dingell: D.C. riot is a wake-up call to Americans

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) said Thursday that she hopes the riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 is a wakeup call to America.

“I am very concerned about the fear and the hatred that has been dividing this country, especially the last four years we have seen this trend,” she said. “I am an American first; I am a Democrat, and I used to be a Republican until I married John Dingell, but I believe we’ve got to work together.”

Dingell: One of the saddest days in American history

Dingell said her goal is for both parties to work together.

“My approach to anything is we’ve got to bring ourselves together,” she said. “I think too many people didn’t realize that some of the very pillars of our democracy have been under attack, and freedoms that we take for granted – freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press – suddenly, in these last few years, even those have come under attack.

“I hope it’s a wakeup call. United we stand, divided we fall, and I am going to redouble my efforts to work across the aisle to work with everybody.”

Dingell said people can “disagree agreeably,” and find common ground.

“I hope something good comes out of what was a real attack on our democracy and I hope the worst day I will ever see,” she said.