Female gunshot victim found at apartment complex; husband in custody

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Local law enforcement and a State Police crime scene unit were at La Colonnade Apartments the morning of Jan. 5, where the body of Amanda Marie Hilton was discovered.

Hilton, 31, of Southgate, who was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound, lived in the complex, and had been missing since New Year’s Eve.

The Southgate Police Department said in a press release that her husband, Ryan Arthur Hilton, who was taken into custody Jan. 5, was arraigned Jan. 7 in Southgate’s 28th District Court.

He was charged with premeditated murder in the first degree, a homicide; tampering with evidence; and two felony firearm counts.

The two, who were married in September 2019, had a 2-year-old son together.

Amanda Marie Hilton was a preschool teacher assistant at Children’s Place Montessori of Brownstown.