Unresponsive man found in car likely suicide

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – An unresponsive man found slumped over a car’s steering wheel Jan. 3, near Michigan Avenue and Schlaff, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, is now considered to be a suicide.

The 32-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injury.

Dearborn police detective and crime scene investigators canvassed the area, and interviewed potential witnesses, which solidified the self-inflicted gunshot theory; however, the situation remains under investigation.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad said it was a “tragic situation,” and extended his condolences to the man’s family.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department, at 313-943-2241.