Dearborn Heights Police retail fraud suspect

Dearborn Heights Police retail fraud suspectJanuary 8, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of the Dearborn Heights Police DepartmentDearborn Heights police are seeking information on a man who entered 7-Eleven, 5697 Pelham Road, and stole four cases of Red Bull energy drinks Jan. 2. He placed the cases in a shipping basket before exiting the store without paying. According to police, the man was last seen walking east on Van Born Road near Robinson then entering a white newer model SUV. The thief is described as a white man wearing a red facemask, a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and tan boots. Anyone with information can contact Dearborn Heights Detective Sgt. Dave Mahood at 313-277-7707.