Medical clinic planned for Biddle and Vinewood

Rooming house at 2533 Biddle to come down

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – Developer Mike Kassem of Dearborn has submitted an application for approval to build a two-tenant medical clinic at the demolished florist site and the rooming house at 2533 Biddle Ave.

The site, east of Biddle, and between Vinewood and Poplar streets, was recently rezoned to a Planned Development District designation.

The Civil War-era home, at 2557 Biddle, former site of the Flower House Florist, has been demolished. Plans submitted to the city show that the rooming house at 2533 Biddle Avenue also will be removed.

Kassem’s plans will now go to the Planning Commission for a public hearing. The next Planning Commission meeting is Jan. 21, but the submission deadline was Dec. 21, so it is likely it will be reviewed at the Feb. 18 planning commission, which has a Jan. 18 submission deadline.

City Engineer Greg Mayhew said in a Dec. 21 memo to the planning commission that the site plan for the proposed Biddle Medical Center did not meet off-street parking space requirements, in that no drainage structures were shown, no curb or wheel stops were provided where parking abuts city sidewalks, and no lighting fixtures are shown for the parking lot or the adjacent greenbelt.

Also, he noted that the required planting along Vinewood is too narrow, and does not divide the expanse of paving. The drawing also fails to show the required underground irrigation system.

Mayhew said that for the parking lot permit to be approved, details regarding the hot mixed asphalt must be provided, and the proposed drainage plan, structures, storm sewer details, the connections to the public sewer, the grade, the restrictive catch basin covers and the impact on the public sewer main capacity must be provided.

He also noted that bumper guards must be provided along the private sidewalk on the west side of the building, and details provided for a concrete curb and gutter or a thickened edge concrete walk.