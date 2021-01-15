Cash, scratch-off tickets stolen from vehicle

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

TRENTON — Police responded to a larceny from a vehicle Jan. 4 where $40 in cash and two $50 winning scratch-off tickets were missing.

The victim said he got off work just before 6 p.m. and observed his vehicle’s front passenger window had been broken. He told police that the last time he checked on the vehicle was at 1 p.m. and it was not damaged at that time.

Along with the cash and tickets, the victim said a checkbook, vehicle registration and insurance were also stolen.

There was no suspect information.