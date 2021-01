By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A long-haul trucker returned from a run at 11 p.m. Dec. 12 to discover that the catalytic converter was stolen from his personal vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, which was parked in the company lot at 3345 Greenfield Road.

No items were taken from the locked pickup, and there was no other damage. The building manager indicated that the parking lot surveillance cameras had been removed a week earlier to be repaired.