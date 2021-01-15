Drunken woman claims harassment from boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A drunken woman living in the 17000 block of Clarann Street reported at 12:45 a.m. Dec. 18 that her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend was both following her and sending threatening text messages.

She said the woman was driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix. She showed the responding police officer the offending text messages, which had stopped more than an hour earlier, and which the police officer considered to be non-threatening.

The police officer said they would drive by her residence during the night, and that she should lock her doors and go to sleep, and if anyone knocks on the door, to call for police officers.