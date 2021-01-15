Employee reports missing items from trailer

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

TRENTON — Police were contacted by a KM Plant Services Inc. employee to file a larceny report Jan. 4. The employee said a DTE Energy corporate investigator told him to report items taken from trailers.

According to the report, the employee said someone went into the trailers located on DTE property, took seven orange Miller harnesses and two retractable lanyards.

The thief or thieves also emptied the trashcans inside the trailer and loaded them up with random tools, but only placed them outside the trailer.

When asked if KM Plant Services wanted to press charges, the employee was unsure.