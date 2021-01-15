Residents warned about DTE Energy scam

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

TAYLOR — Police are warning Taylor residents about a man posing as a DTE Energy worker who committed a robbery over the past weekend.

A Jan. 11 alert was posted about the man who may be circulating in the community. The larceny took place in the Telegraph Road-Filmore Street area when the man knocked on the front door of a house, identified himself as a DTE worker, and was invited inside.

According to the alert, the resident signed what appeared to be an authentic document and was then lured to her basement to “turn the lights off in the fuse box and wait 30 seconds.”

While she did, he went upstairs, stole various items and fled the scene.

A vague description of the man was given to police by victim who said he was wearing a dirty face mask and may have had an accent.

Police recommend that residents be aware of the situation, and always avoid letting strangers into their home or apartment.

Anyone who comes in contact with the reported man or has information on him is asked to call Taylor police at 734-287-6611.