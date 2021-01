By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Footprints found in the snow up and down driveways and porches Dec. 30 in the 14000 block of Maywood Street stirred the suspicions of residents, one of whom saw a stranger carrying an unknown object under his arm.

It was determined that there was no newspaper delivery person walking a route on the date in question.

There were no reported thefts or other crimes, and the snowy footprints melted before they could be photographed or measured.