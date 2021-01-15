Uncooperative traffic stop target arrested

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A man was arrested Dec. 28 for obstructing police officers following a traffic stop, during which he failed to comply with any of the involved police officers’ directives.

An employee from a local business initially reported that the man was acting suspiciously, and another witness, in the parking lot, said the man was driving erratically prior to entering the store.

After the man exited the store and drove away, the responding police officer followed him, and used a broken tail light as a reason to conduct a traffic stop on Fort Street near Northline Road, to prevent the man from posing a threat to himself or other motorists.

When the police officer approached the vehicle, the driver refused to lower his window and provide his driver’s license. He also turned up his car stereo unreasonably loud, to drown out the officer’s voice, and began to shine his cell phone light into the officer’s eyes, claiming that he was recording him live for social media, while spewing profanity at the officer.

The police officer called for backup, and after 10 minutes of trying to reason with the man, they ordered him to exit the vehicle. He refused to comply, so the officer opened the driver’s door, asking him several times to step out of the car. When he repeatedly refused to comply, he was electronically subdued, physically removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the situation was dangerous because the man had an obvious dislike for police officers, the limited lighting made it difficult to see the man’s furtive gestures and his irrational behavior increased the probability that he would escalate to physical violence.

“The officers did an outstanding job of maintaining their calm, controlling the man without causing injury and keeping the public safe from a reckless individual,” Hamilton said.