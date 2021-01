By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A black Ford F-150 pickup was reported vandalized Dec. 29, with a long scratch in the vehicle paint, on the driver’s side, running from the front bumper to the rear bumper, while it was parked in the 13200 block of Sycamore Street.

The owner said he estimated that it would cost $2,000 to have the damage repaired. There were no suspects.