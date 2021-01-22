Caller attempts to scam resident

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — A woman living in the 3100 block of Palmetto Court contacted police Jan. 13 regarding a scam related phone call.

She reported that about 7:30 p.m. she received a phone call from Texas. The caller, who identified himself as David Benjamin, advised she had been entered in a contest for senior citizens where she won $1.3 million and a new 2020 Chevy pickup truck.

He then asked for the resident’s address so they could drop off the prizes to her house. The resident gave her address to Benjamin and he provided his badge number in return.

She did not provide the caller with any other information. Police advised her to not call that number back, and block it if possible.

