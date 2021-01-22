Con artist steals $15,000 from elderly man

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A con artist claiming that an elderly man’s credit card had been overcharged convinced him by phone Jan. 11 to reveal his credit card number and other bank information so he could be issued a refund.

However, the criminal instead used the information to illegally withdraw and charge more than $15,000 from his victim’s accounts.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said awareness and education are the best way to prevent susceptibility to fraud.

“It is up to all of us to make sure our elderly loved ones are aware of the common schemes deployed by criminals,” he said. “If there are any questions to the legitimacy of an individual or organization, it is imperative the police department is contacted for the proper guidance.”