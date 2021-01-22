Fences reported missing from backyard

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — The owner of a rental property on Cleveland Avenue told police Jan. 7 that two rusted chain link fencing gates were stolen from the backyard.

He said that the tenant living in the house told him the gates were gone and last seen on Jan. 5.

After doing a walk through of the property, it was discovered that a patio umbrella was missing along with a cement construction block. The total amount of the stolen items is approximately $500.

The victim said he has no known suspects who would steal from him. There was no further information provided in the report.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])