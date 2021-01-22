Suspect caught trying to steal pot from house

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 54-year-old Ecorse man was arrested the morning of Jan. 14 after he used a crowbar to enter a house in the 3000 block of 18th Street, and filled a plastic bag with marijuana plants found within.

The suspect apparently waited for the resident to leave for work before breaking into the house. A tip from a witness alerted police officers to his suspicious behavior.

When police officers arrived to investigate, they discovered the crowbar damage to the rear door. They announced their presence and began to search the premises, finding the suspect hiding in a bedroom. He claimed he had permission to be in the house, which the police officers doubted, since the man had forcibly entered with a crowbar.