Wallet thief runs up credit cards

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A thief who stole a wallet between Jan. 17 and 19 from a Chevy Colorado pickup parked in a driveway in the 13000 block of Mark Street ran up nearly $500 in credit card charges before the resident discovered the missing wallet and reported the theft.

The victim said three credit cards and his driver’s license were stolen with his wallet, as well as a power cord and an electronic equipment cable.

He said the unauthorized credit card charges were made at a Meijer, Home Depot and a restaurant in Detroit.