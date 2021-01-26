Donutville dilemma done: $20 fine closes COVID case

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Donutville USA put its legal worries to rest Jan. 22 by paying a $20 fine for a civil infraction of a pandemic-related health code violation, attorney David Kallman said.

The business, at 14829 Ford Road, was cited Nov. 19 for violation of the public health code, when police officers saw four patrons seated inside the business, two of whom were unmasked and had coffee and doughnuts in front of them. Two others were unmasked, seated and sharing a laptop.

The police report noted that the business’ president, Mark Porada, was also not wearing a mask when police officers spoke to him.

Following the fine and dismissal, Porada said that the family-owned and run business was extremely grateful for the support it received from people across the state.

“Donutville is happy to move forward and to continue to serve the coffee and doughnuts we are known for,” he said. “And, as always, we support our Dearborn police officers.”

Kallman said in a phone interview Jan. 22 that his client chose to pay a $20 fine at a pre-trial hearing earlier that day, in front of J 19th District Court Judge Gene Hunt, to ensure a known outcome.

“My client had denied from the get-go that they were in violation,” he said. “Today the prosecutor’s office offered a civil infraction – basically pay a parking ticket – and they dismissed everything.”

Kallman said the situation was never an act of defiance on the part of Donutville personnel, and his goal was to get the best outcome possible for his client.

“If we can resolve it, in a way that gives certainty to our client, and with absolutely no admission that he did anything wrong in terms of his restaurant, and the case is dismissed against him, that is a great outcome,” he said. “We are very happy with it, and we appreciate the prosecutor’s office being willing to take another look at this.”

Kallman said the goal was not to set legal precedent, but to have the best possible outcome for his client. He said, going forward, that he is sure that Porada will do everything necessary to keep his customers safe and to be in compliance with the law.

While it is unknown whether Donutville will serve a “pandemic paczki” on Feb. 16, known as “Fat Tuesday,” the day before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Kallman said he is looking forward to stopping by Donutville for a carryout order of a honey-dipped doughnut.

“I can’t wait to have a chance to get one,” he said.