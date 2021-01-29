Beaumont Commons residents, staff roll up their sleeves to receive COVID-19 vaccines

DEARBORN – Residents and staff at Beaumont Commons, Dearborn were invited last week to receive COVID-19 vaccines, administered at this senior living community by CVS pharmacists. More than 200 residents and staff rolled up their sleeves to receive the vaccine and then visited safely distanced for 15 minutes to ensure there were no reactions.

Linda Nickerson, administrator at Beaumont Commons, said the process went smoothly and was a welcome relief for many who look forward to receiving their scheduled second shots.