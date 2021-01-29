Fire extinguished at Beaumont, Trenton

By ZEINAB NAJM

TRENTON — Police were dispatched to Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, 5450 Fort St., Jan. 9 regarding a fire on the fourth floor where COVID-19 treatment was taking place.

Once at the scene, officers assisted with securing the building while Trenton, Brownstown and Woodhaven firefighters took command of the scene.

The fire was reported to be in the fourth floor manager’s office filing cabinet. After the fire was extinguished, the scene was investigated and police units were cleared.

