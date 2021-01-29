Riverview police assist with vehicle fire

By ZEINAB NAJM

RIVERVIEW — Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the middle of Stratford Street Jan. 20. The Ford Super Duty flatbed towtruck cab and engine compartment was full engulfed in flames.

Police spoke with the driver who said he was in the area to pick up a vehicle for a tow when he heard a “pop” and smelled smoke. He stopped the vehicle in the road and exited the cab.

The driver could see flames coming from the engine compartment. He attempted to extinguish the flames with the on-board fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful.

Riverview and Wyandotte firefighters responded to put out the fire. The truck was towed from the scene and the fire debris cleaned up.

