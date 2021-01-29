Riverview sign damaged

By ZEINAB NAJM

RIVERVIEW — While on patrol Jan. 16, police discovered damage to a city sign located near the corner of Grange Road and Church Hill Drive.

There were a few pieces of debris left at the scene to indicate a gray Ford vehicle was involved but had left prior to officer’s arrival. The sign post had been broken and was lying in the easement. Police took photos of the scene, and collected debris which was destroyed due to having no evidentiary value.

Riverview DPW was notified of the damage to the sign that read, “no trucks, local deliveries only,” according to the report.

