Wayne Metro/GM Cares Debut Food Distribution Shelter System

Wayne Metro/GM Cares Debut Food Distribution Shelter SystemJanuary 29, 2021 By Times-Herald Newspapers Leave a CommentPhoto courtesy of Wayne Metropolitan Community Action AgencyA volunteer helps distribute food and other essential items to Dearborn Heights residents in need Jan. 22 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 4855 Parker St. Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency has been serving 400 to 600 people each week through its CARES Relief & Recovery Services with the help of GM Cares staff and volunteers. The outdoor, drive-through, contactless distributions take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at rotating sites: George Washington Carver Academy, Highland Park the first Friday of each month, Wayne County Community College District Downriver Campus the second Friday of each month, and St. Albert the Great Church in Dearborn Heights the third Friday of each month. For CARES Relief & Recovery Services assistance call 313-388-9700 or go to www.waynemetro.org/cares.