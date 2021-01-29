Work tools stolen overnight from van

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Work tools and a dash cam, valued collectively at $2,175, were reported stolen the morning of Jan. 23 from a van parked overnight at an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Garrison Lane.

The stolen items included two Ryobi nail guns in yellow duffel bags, Ryobi drills, saws and screwdrivers in a red duffel bag and a Nexar dash cam.

The victim said he found the side passenger doors of his van open that morning when he approached his vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry, and no suspects.