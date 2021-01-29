Work tools taken from pickup parked at hotel

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Tools valued at $8,000 were reported stolen the morning of Jan. 23 from a pickup parked overnight at Hampton Inn, 13555 Prechter Blvd.

The victim said he found the tailgate unlocked when he approached his vehicle in the morning. There were no signs of forced entry. Among the items stolen were two magnetic drill presses with Milwaukee brand attachments; a black Westward tool box with drill bits; Klein screwdrivers; Irwin locking pliers; and a Parker hose crimper with a hydraulic system and foot pedal.