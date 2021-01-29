Wyandotte May 4 election will shake up council, elect a new mayor

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Robert DeSana, who has been acting as mayor pro tem to keep the six-member council intact, is running for mayor against resident Frank Tarnowski.

Three elected officials are running unopposed: City Clerk Lawrence Stec, Treasurer Todd Browning and Assessor Theodore Galeski.

Two current city council members are not on the slate: Leonard Sabuda, a past mayor, is term-limited for a council seat, and Megan Maiani decided she did not want to commit to another four-year term.

Three city council incumbents are running again: Robert Alderman, Chris Calvin and Don Schultz. Eight newcomers are running for one of the six seats, as well: Nick Beaven, Kaylyn Crayne, Eric Andrew Dodson, Michael Izbicki, Todd Hanna, Rosemary Shuryan, Kelly Stec and Richard Szymczuk.