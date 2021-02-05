Lincoln Park to host seventh annual Chocolate Walk

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – If you’re craving a sweet treat, look no further than the city’s seventh annual Chocolate Walk, from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13, to indulge your sweet tooth through flavor therapy.

The event begins and ends at Park Restaurant, 1681 Fort St., and the route may be walked or driven.

Participating retailers have donated gift cards and products to fill a gift basket which participants are eligible to win.

Timarie Szwed, assistant director of the Downtown Development Authority and the Economic Development Corporation, said the businesses which have confirmed participation so far include Park Restaurant, Steele Trap Tavern, Lincoln Towne, Motor City Graphix, McCafferty’s Bar, Garden Market, Celebrity Silver, Chesley’s Bar and Grill and Hop Sheing Noodle House.

“We do not have a full list of the businesses as of yet,” she said. “Things are moving a little slower this year due to the pandemic, and businesses just starting to re-open again, but we will have at least 20 businesses on the day of the event.”

For more information, call 313-386-1800, Ext. 1246, or contact [email protected]