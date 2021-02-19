Apartment fire caused by unattended cooking on stove

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The woman responsible for the Feb. 8 fire in an apartment building at 1730 Goddard Road said it began when she left cooking on the stove to use the bathroom.

The 46-year-old woman said the unattended food on the stove was engulfed in flames when she returned to the kitchen.

The fire was confined to the ground floor apartment, but smoke damage displaced all eight families living in the building.

A Lincoln Park police officer who was among the first on scene helped evacuate a 54-year-old disabled woman, who relied on a walker, from one of the apartments.