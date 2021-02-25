Ford Center to expand hours for passholders March 1

DEARBORN – The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center will expand its hours of operation beginning March 1. The center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The Ford Center has been welcoming back passholders for some amenities since early January. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, and changing health and safety conditions may alter what amenities are offered.

The amenities that have reopened are the fitness center, swimming pool, track and half-court basketball in the gymnasium. These amenities are operating at limited capacity.

Group exercise classes are occurring virtually and in person.

Many passholder accounts are frozen. Passholders will need to request that their accounts be reactivated. Accounts can be reactivated in person or by calling 313-943-2350.

The portions of the facility that remain closed are the theater, art gallery, rock wall, babysitting room, hot tub and senior lounge.

Every individual entering the center is required to wear a facemask. Masks must be worn at all times, except when swimming in the indoor pool.

Capacity is limited to 25 percent.

The indoor pool’s hours of operation for lap swim are 5:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays. The leisure pool will be open for family swim from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Everything is subject to change based on health and safety conditions.

For more information, e-mail [email protected] or call 313-943-2350.