Dearborn Andiamo restaurant closes; sale announced

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Joe Vicari, owner of 25 local restaurants, announced Feb. 25 that the Dearborn Andiamo location will close, citing $3 million in pandemic losses.

The purchase of the restaurant Feb 26 by Abudie Beydoun was announced by Sam Baydoun, Wayne County commissioner and Beydoun’s cousin. A purchase price was not announced as of press time. Media reports said a sale for $3.2 million was pending.

“I would like to congratulate my cousin Abudie Beydoun on the purchase of the Andiamo’s restaurant in Dearborn,” Baydoun wrote in a Facebook post. “I am certain that you will turn this 20,000-square-foot building into a first class restaurant/banquet operation or other ideas you have in mind.

“I also wish Joe Vicari, his family and partners the very best. It has been very challenging for many businesses during this pandemic.

“My cousin Abudie is planning to offer any former employee the opportunity to work once his new restaurant is open, especially those who call Dearborn home.”

In an email to the Detroit Free Press, Vicari blamed the 24-week coronavirus shutdown for losses which precipitated the decision.

The restaurant opened 17 years ago at the site of the former Chicago Road House, 21400 Michigan Ave.

Vicari has been a vocal opponent of the pandemic shutdown measures of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and at one point urged other restaurants in the state to open dining rooms in defiance of the ban on indoor dining.

The Michigan Liquor Control commission temporarily suspended the liquor license for Andiamo in Warren in mid-December after the restaurant hosted a wedding reception during the state’s indoor gathering ban.