Allen Park Middle School pool to be renovated under bond proposal

ALLEN PARK — The Allen Park Public Schools will renovate the pool at Allen Park Middle School and build a new science, technology, engineering and math lab if district voters approve a $74.2 million bond proposal May 4.

The school board on Jan. 25 approved the special bond election and official ballot language that will not have an increase on the current tax rate with the debt levy remaining at 12 mills.

In total, the bond would cover $73.8 million in projects with bonds issued in three series.

The first bond is scheduled for June at $23.18 million, then the second in June 2023 also at $23.18 million, and the third in June 2025 for $27.85 million.

Initially the plans were to remodel the pool to use for the STEM and robotics space. The community made their voices heard, posted “save our pool” signs throughout the city and started a petition online to keep the pool at the high school.

The petition was started by sixth-grader Paige Young after she learned that the pool could possibly be replaced with the STEM lab. Upgrades needed for the pool include upgrading title, fixing the ceiling and also mechanical issues, according to the petition page.

Now, it will be up to the voters to decide on not only the pool renovations and STEM lab, but several other projects at school buildings within the district.

The areas for improvements listed include paving, roofing, building, mechanical systems, lighting upgrades, athletic fields, program improvements, safety and security, technology infrastructure and equipment, furniture and equipment.

Under program improvements there would be STEM improvements made at each school level.

The community can access detailed information, FAQs and presentations on the bond proposal on the district’s website at www.allenparkschools.com.

