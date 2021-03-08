Beaumont Commons recognizes dining service team members selected for advanced culinary training

By MARGARET BLOHM

For the Times-Herald

DEARBORN – Three members of the Beaumont Commons, Dearborn, dining services team have been selected by Morrison Living to participate in a Culinary Advancement Training Series in conjunction with the prestigious Culinary Institute of America.

“This is a great honor for Beaumont Commons, Dearborn, because we have the largest number of participants selected of any senior living community for this advanced culinary program,” dining services director Cheryl Naftel said in making the announcement today.

The team members are Sous Chef Christina Blevins and cooks Deb Bonner and Alex Howard.

Senior chefs from Morrison Living, who have undergone rigorous training with instructors at the CIA, will mentor the participants. The training will include a comprehensive online class schedule, three hours each week online with mentors, homework assignments, exams, and regular webinars with senior leadership. The program will last for nine months, enabling each trainee to receive certification upon completion.

“This opportunity will provide a tremendous boost in culinary skills and confidence to our team members,” Naftel said. “The program will also benefit residents we serve when they taste some of the delicious new recipes that will surely result.”

Naftel and the dining services team of 40 are responsible for all food service operations on the Beaumont Commons, Dearborn, campus, including Beaumont Rehabilitation and Continuing Care – preparing an estimated 500 meals daily.