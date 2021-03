By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A Southgate woman filed an identity theft complaint March 2 after she received notification from the Michigan Department of Treasury that $15,000 in unemployment benefits had been paid in her name during that past year.

The victim said she had not applied for unemployment at any time. She said her bank account was secure, and that she was in the process of filing an identity theft claim with the state of Michigan.