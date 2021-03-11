Third floor motel guest floods room and those below

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE — A guest of Red Roof Inn, 17600 Dix Road, deliberately blocked the drains and ran the water in the room’s shower and tub, causing extensive flood damage to a third-floor guest room and the two rooms directly below, on the first and second floors, in the early morning hours of March 5.

There was significant standing water in the third floor room, which leaked through the ceiling to the floor of both guest rooms below it. The tenant also had disabled the smoke alarm.

A man and woman fled the scene after complaining that their damage deposit was not refunded.