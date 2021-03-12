Council OKs Coachlight request to eliminate McKinley School park

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – The City Council approved Coachlight Properties’ request to eliminate the neighborhood park on the former McKinley School grounds as part of its revised senior housing proposal.

The revised proposal, approved at the Feb. 23 council meeting, includes a commitment by Coachlight to establish a new playground six blocks south and two blocks east, at Green Belt Park, located at the northwest corner of Grove Street and Biddle Avenue.

The revised senior living development footprint would expand beyond the current former McKinley School building, 640 Plum Street, to include a one-story assisted-living unit, a single-floor memory care wing, an outdoor dining terrace and a 70-spot parking lot on the northeast corner of the property, west of Sixth Street.

Coachlight would agree to spend $117,180 on Green Belt Park, adding an 8-foot wide, 1,120-foot-long fitness path, fitness equipment and stations along the path, and a new playscape.

Coachlight contends that the one-story wing expansions on the McKinley property, which would branch out from the existing historic school building, eliminates the need to add additional stories to the current building or to build a new multi-story building, and would provide enough senior living units to make the development financially sustainable.

No neighborhood residents voiced questions or concerns at the online council meeting prior to the body’s approval of the change.

McKinley School, built in the Art Deco style, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.