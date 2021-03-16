Garage sale rules designed for successful, safer events

DEARBORN – With spring just around the corner, the city wants to ensure that people are aware of some of the rules regarding hosting garage sales.

A permit must be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office in order to host a garage sale, and it is valid for up to three consecutive days.

Residents may hold a maximum of four garage sales per year. The cost is $10 for the first permit, $15 for the second, $20 for the third, and $25 for the fourth within the same calendar year.

Garage sale hosts and customers must wear a mask over their mouth and nose, and must social distance to the extent possible.

Hosts should be aware of their Public Service Day while hosting a garage sale, as it may cause parking issues for potential customers who may not know that it is that neighborhood’s Public Service Day.

A printable application form can be located online at https://tinyurl.com/3fuxt9k7. This form can either be mailed to the Clerk’s Office or dropped off during normal business hours, from Monday through Friday.

For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 313-943-2010.