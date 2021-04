By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — A wallet and keys were stolen from an employee’s coat in a break area at Walmart, 14900 Dix-Toledo Road, on March 24, the victim said.

Missing were a purple cloth wallet containing $22 in cash, credit cards, debits cards and a drivers license, and a set of house keys and car keys. She said she has contacted the card providers, and has changed the locks on her residence.