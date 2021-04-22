Tenants evicted for meth explosion gut rental house

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

TAYLOR — A landlord returned from Florida April 17 to discover that the tenants he evicted in March for precipitating a garage meth lab explosion subsequently destroyed the house, located in the 8800 block of Katherine Street.

The interior was in complete disarray, with the floors, walls, ceilings and doors all damaged. Items stolen included the refrigerator, oven and stove, water heater, washer and dryer, furnace, circuit breaker and the copper piping for the heating and cooling equipment.

A court officer said the items had already been removed when he enforced the eviction in March.