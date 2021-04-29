Man assessing break-in targets arrested with drugs

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 36-year-old Hersey man trying to hide inside a car in the 4100 block of 6th Street, at 11:41 p.m. April 25, who was unable to explain why he was parked there so late at night, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

A police officer, who was patrolling the area because of a recent rash of burglaries in the area, approached the vehicle to question the man.

The man was found to have an extensive criminal history of home invasions and burglaries, and was taken into custody for the illegal drug possession.