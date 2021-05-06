Dearborn Heights man charged with killing his mother

Son allegedly killed mom after she asked for his release after he assaulted her

HEIGHTS — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Aaron Samir Akel of Dearborn Heights with first degree murder for the May 4 strangulation death of his mother, Ibtisam Field, 73.

Akel was arraigned today in 20th District Court and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 19 before Judge David Turfe and the preliminary examination of the evidence against Akel is scheduled for May 26 before Judge Mark Plawecki.

About 4:40 a.m. May 4, police were dispatched to a home in the 5360 block of Pardee. Upon arrival officers located Field’s lifeless body in the bedroom. Medics arrived on scene where it was determined that Field died of strangulation. Akel was arrested at the scene.

At the time of the crime the defendant was on probation for assaulting his mother.

On Nov. 2, 2020, Akel was arrested and charged in Wayne County Circuit Court with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic violence arising out of an incident involving his mother. He pled guilty to the assault charge on March 16.

On that date the defense attorney moved to release Akel pending the sentence hearing. The prosecution opposed this motion, and Judge Noah Hood agreed that Akel should remain in custody.

Akel was in custody from November until the date of his sentence hearing on April 7. His guidelines called for a sentence of up to 11 months in jail. He was sentenced to three years probation, including 157 days in the county jail with credit for time served.

Field appeared at the sentencing and asked that Akel be released. She informed the court that she wanted her son to receive drug and mental health treatment and that she would like to have contact with him again. Hood ordered that there be no contact with Field. He also ordered Akel to receive treatment at a facility to be arranged by the probation department.

Akel was released but did not call the probation agent as directed by the court. The probation agent was able to track down Akel and refer him to a facility, but he failed to report. The agent attempted to follow up but was unable to reach Akel and begin the process of filing an amended order with the court. Despite the no contact order, at some point Field allowed Akel to live at her house.

“This is what we all fear in domestic violence cases,” Worthy said. “The assistant prosecutor appeared in court in many times in this case. The defendant served his jail time and we worked with Mrs. Field with great care to craft a sentence that she supported to enable her son to get the help he needed. Very unfortunately, he refused to take advantage of the offered help.”

The charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.