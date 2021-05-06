Free summer learning programs offered to all DPS students

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is offering all of its students free summer academic and enrichment learning programs this year.

Elementary and middle school students can participate in the Summer Academic and Enrichment Program. The program for those grades will run in-person, at-school Monday through Thursday from at least 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As long as there is interest, most schools also plan to run additional enrichment programs from 2 to 5 p.m., which would also be free to students enrolled in the summer academic program.

The program is for students enrolled in Dearborn Public Schools and will run from June 23 to Aug. 13.

The registration deadline is May 14. Anyone with questions or who wants to register should contact their child’s school or visit the school blog for specific information. Registration forms will be shared directly with the parents.

High school students will have the option later in May to register for free for select classes offered through their home high school. Available classes will include credit recovery and enrichment course offerings. Classes will run Monday through Thursday, with asynchronous lessons on Fridays, from June 28 to July 30.

High school summer classes, for this year only, will be free as long as the student passes the class. Students who fail the class will have to pay a $50 fee.

Credit recovery classes will include some courses offered virtually and some in-person at the student’s home high school. High school enrichment courses for initial credit will only be available in-person at the student’s home high school.

DPS has run summer school programs at all grade levels for many years, but typically those programs focus on students who are struggling academically. The summer 2021 Academic and Enrichment program is open to all students. Elementary and middle school students will be provided a longer day and more robust and creative learning environment.

“We know that students have suffered academically and in their social and emotional development since March of 2020 when the pandemic closed schools,” Supt. Glenn Maleyko said. “These summer programs are a way to help students recover some of that lost opportunity and to give them more time in our classrooms with our outstanding teachers.”

The district intentionally scheduled longer days for the younger students to assist working families who might not have otherwise been able to participate. With the additional time, teachers plan to create a more hands-on learning environment and incorporate more fun enrichment activities.

The elementary and middle school summer program will be held entirely face-to-face, as required by the state when legislators approved the funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act. ESSER funding is also being used for the high school program, which is why, for this summer only, high school students do not need to pay a fee to make up or take an additional class over the summer, so long as they pass the class.

“We hope many of our families will take advantage of our summer school programs, so we can help children grow and heal after a chaotic year,” Maleyko said.