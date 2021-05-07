Public hearing on proposed budget set for May 26; workshops continue

DEARBORN – The public is invited to attend workshops continuing in May in which the City Council will be discussing the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022. The opportunity to offer comment has been scheduled for the public hearing, which is now set for 7:30 p.m. May 26.

The proposed FY22 budget covers July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

Traditionally, multiple meetings take place between the administration and the City Council prior to the public hearing and public adoption of the budget. Several workshop sessions already have taken place since March.

As of May 7, the remaining sessions are:

• May 10: Downtown Dearborn Development Authorities (Component Units), and Libraries

• May 26: Wrap-Up and Public Hearing

The session on May 10 and the Wrap-Up session and Public Hearing on May 26 will be held in person in the Council Chambers at the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.

Topics, dates, and times are subject to change.

Documents related to the proposed FY2022 budget will be continually posted on the website as they become available.

The budget must be approved by the City Council before the new fiscal year begins.