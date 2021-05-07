Stolen Home Depot merchandise recovered

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK — Police responded to Home Depot, 3163 Fairlane Drive, April 25 for an attempted shoplifting that had just occurred. Dispatch advised that the would-be thief threatened the store’s loss prevention officer with a knife then fled in a black Ford Fusion toward Outer Driver.

A search of the area for the suspect vehicle came up empty. Once at the scene, the LPO said he stopped the man in the entry and exit vestibule and recovered all of the merchandise. When the LPO instructed the man to return to the store, he pulled out a black pocket knife from his pocket and threatened the LPO saying, “If you touch me, I swear to God I will stab you.”

The merchandise totaled $1,698 and included eight Ring doorbells, four Wyze cameras and five video doorbells, Huskey 11-piece ratchet wrench set, Lockly Model S latch, and Husky 105-pice universal MTS. According to the report, the man selected the items from the shelves and placed them in his shopping cart then walked past all points of sale without payment.

The man is described as white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, bald, and wearing a grey coat and blue jeans.