Taylor Summer Festival to return July 8-10

TAYLOR — The Taylor Summer Festival will return this year, but on a different weekend. The 2021 version will be a three-day affair on July 8 to 10 at Heritage Park. No Sunday activities are planned.

Presented by Recoil Firearms and Reliable Delivery, the festival will start with a carnival on July 8, which will run through July 10.

July 9 will feature a rock ’n’ roll-themed concert.

July 10, will feature a country-themed concert including a national act that will headline the event. The annual fireworks will be held at dusk to finish this year’s festival.

More information will be released as acts and ticket information are added to the festival lineup.

Sponsors are still being sought for this year’s event. Recoil Firearms and Reliable Delivery are featured presenters of this year’s festival. Others already committed are Michigan Cat, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 101.1-FM WRIF, and 93.1-FM New Country.

The city hosts the event in partnership with 360 Event Productions.